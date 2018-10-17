M J Akbar resigns as minister over #MeToo allegations

October 17, 2018 17:30 IST

The MoS was accused of sexual harassment from his former colleagues during his stint as an editor; allegations which he has termed as “baseless” and “fabricated”.

IMAGE: M J Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by about 20 women while he was an editor. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar stepped down on Wednesday following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: The full statement issued by M J Akbar.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

“I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation,” Akbar said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.