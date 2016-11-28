rediff.com

Lt Gen A K Bhatt new DGMO, will be in charge of all army ops

Lt Gen A K Bhatt new DGMO, will be in charge of all army ops

November 28, 2016 21:52 IST

Lt Gen A K Bhatt has been appointed as the country's new Director General of Military Operations and will be in charge of all army operations, including on the LoC which has seen heightened tension.

Bhatt, a Gorkha officer, replaces Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, who has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Mathura-based Strike 1 Corps -- one of the three assault forces of the army -- which is mandated to cross into Pakistan in a short notice.

It was during the tenure of Lt Gen Singh that India carried out surgical strikes at five separate locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to target terrorist launch pads.

Bhatt is at present posted in the Army Headquarters as the Additional Director General of Complaint and Advisory Board.

The appointment was cleared by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan, who headed the Strike 1 Corps, has been appointed as the new chief of the Assam Rifles.

