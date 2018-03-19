No-confidence motion not taken up as protests continue to rage on Day 11

March 19, 2018 11:46 IST

The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the 11th day on Monday as the Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards.

While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the Trinamool Congress and Congress were seen standing at their seats.

As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till noon.

Since March 5, when Parliament had reassembled for the budget session after recess, the Lok Sabha has seen disruptions on a daily basis.

Amid noisy protests, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills last week without any discussion.

Image: TDP MPs protest inside Parliament premises, demanding for special status for their state. On Monday, they were joined by Congress's Renuka Chowdhury. Photograph: ANI/Twitter