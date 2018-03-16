rediff.com

Blow to NDA as TDP exits

Last updated on: March 16, 2018 09:55 IST

The Telugu Desam Party on Friday formally decided to quit the National Democratic Alliance, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said.

 

Union ministers -- P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary -- had quit on March 8 after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday morning.

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party will issue a notice to move the no-trust motion on Friday, it said.

The party politburo meeting to decide over quitting the NDA was planned for this evening, but the formality was completed during the daily tele-conference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning.

The TDP will write a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the communique said.

