Will TDP quitting NDA affect Modi govt?

March 16, 2018 19:32 IST

Here are how the numbers stack up in the Lok Sabha.



The Telugu Desam Party on Friday moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance.

Though Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not take up the notices in the House on Friday, citing disorder, the TDP and The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress will try to move the motion on Monday.

The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House.

The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Biju Janata Dal, the Telangan Rashtriya Samiti, the Aam Aadmi Party, the left parties and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have supported the TDP's no-confidence motion.

In the event of the no-confidence motion being taken up, the numbers however favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with the saffron party having 274 members in the 539-member Lok Sabha.

Plus, the Narendra Modi-led government enjoys the support of other NDA allies like the Akali Dal, Ram Vilasa Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, the Apna Dal and the new entrant, the Janata Dal-United.

The opposition, including the non-NDA allies, can only manage to gather 229 votes if the motion goes on the floor.

So, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is likely to be defeated but it has the potential to put the saffron party in a tight corner.