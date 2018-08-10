21 laws passed in 17 sittings: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

August 10, 2018 18:11 IST

IMAGE: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session has been "more productive and satisfactory than the previous Budget session. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday as the Monsoon Session ended after 17 sittings for 112 hours, during which 21 laws, including one to amend the SC/ST Act, were passed.

While 8 hours 26 minutes of the session were marred by disruptions, the House sat almost 21 hours extra to discuss major issues during the session that began on July 18.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session has been “more productive and satisfactory” than the previous Budget Session and last year’s monsoon session.

The session witnessed a discussion on no-confidence motion against the government brought by Telugu Desam Party and other Opposition parties. The motion was defeated later. As many as 51 members discussed and debated the motion for 11 hours 46 minutes, she said.

The 21 laws passed by the House in the 17-day session, include the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, The Criminal Law Amendment Bill, The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill and the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill.

Mahajan said during the session, the House passed major laws, including SC/ST (prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill and one on giving constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

These measures, she said, will positively impact the society as a whole and the downtrodden sections.

A total of 4,140 questions were also replied to by the government. These included 75 starred questions answered orally by Ministers in the House.

The Lok Sabha also had a short duration discussion on the flood and drought situation in the country.

As many as 62 reports of Parliamentary Standing Committees were also tabled, while 128 private members bills were introduced during the session.

The House greeted the people in advance on the occasion of the Independence Day.