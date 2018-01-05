Have you seen our MPs this way?

Last updated on: January 05, 2018 09:13 IST

As the winter session of Parliament ends on Friday, images of our MPs you haven't seen before!

Women power! Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel share a laugh with Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

What a charmer! Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor with Minister Anupriya Patel. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram's vocabulary often pushes folks to reach out for a dictionary. During the winter session, we saw Dr Tharoor opposing External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the need for making Hindi one of the official languages at the United Nations -- an organisation he served for many years -- asking what if we have Tamil PM? Photograph: PTI Photo

Smile, you're on camera! BJP MP Poonam Mahajan takes a selfie with a friend outside Parliament. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

All smiles: It doesn't matter which side of the House you sit. After the session, MPs come together to share a laugh. Ain't that right, Sharad Pawar and Renuka Chowdhury? Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

All ears: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu with Congress leader Kapil Sibal outside Parliament.Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Preparing the future? Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav leaves Parliament along with his daughter. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Hugs galore: Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda share a moment outside Parliament. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Brrr... the Delhi cold! Prime Minister Narendra D Modi all swathed up for one of the coldest winters in years outside Parliament. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo