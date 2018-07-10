Listening to only harsh language these days: Sushma Swaraj

July 10, 2018 22:20 IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she is listening to "only harsh language" these days after an Indian vented her anger on social media over being stranded at Bali airport in Indonesia.

Swaraj's remarks came against the backdrop of being viciously trolled on social media for days over the controversy surrounding the issuance of passport to an interfaith couple in Lucknow.

The Indian passenger got stranded at Bali airport after she left her passport on board the plane and was stopped at the immigration by Indonesian officials.

She asked Swaraj for help on Twitter to which the minister responded positively and promised all assistance.

However, not satisfied with the help she got from the Embassy officials to facilitate her return to India, she tweeted, "@SushmaSwaraj Please tell me what actions have been taken for which the whole issue has been delayed for more than 24 hours? Only beating around the bush for nothing. I'm stranded here."

Swaraj in her reply, tweeted, "Beta -- I understand your anger. We are making all out efforts. Our Consul General and Ambassador had taken up this matter. Now we have spoken to the Foreign Minister of Indonesia. Even now our Deputy Chief of Mission is in the Foreign Ministry to resolve this."

A Twitter user, taking strong objection to the stranded passenger's complain, asked why she was using harsh language against Swaraj.

To this, the minister replied, "Don't feel bad. EAM is listening to only harsh language these days."

Swaraj was targeted by the trolls following the transfer of Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow, Vikas Mishra, for allegedly humiliating the interfaith couple.

Mishra was transferred from Lucknow to Gorakhpur after the couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications.