Passport officer shames Hindu-Muslim couple, tells husband to convert

June 21, 2018 10:32 IST

A passport officer in Lucknow allegedly rejected the application of an interfaith couple, and asked the husband, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, to convert to Hinduism.

IMAGE: Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui have both sought answers from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Photograph: Facebook

In a series of tweets directed at External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Tanvi Seth, a Hindu who married Siddiqui in 2007, described how she and her husband were allegedly shamed by a passport officer named Vikas Mishra.

On the day of their appointment, the couple cleared the first two stages of the interview at counters A and B, but the problem started at counter C where one has to interact with an official.

Recounting her tale, Tanvi wrote, “Hello ma’am I type this tweet with immense faith in justice and in you and ironically with a lot of anger / hurt and agony in my heart because of the way I was treated at the Lucknow passport office at Ratan Square by Mr Vikas Mishra the reason married a Muslim and not changed my name ever. He spoke to me very rudely and was loud enough for others to hear while discussing my case. I have never felt so harassed ever before. The other workers at the office acknowledged his rude demeanour.”

According to Seth, the issue cropped up because she had retained her maiden name after marrying a Muslim.

In her tweets, she adds, “Ma’am I never ever imagined that in a place like passport office we would have a people who are moral policing the citizens. He dint just put my passport on hold he even put my husband’s @5220manas passport on hold. This is clear grudge. I was shocked at this behaviour. I have never felt so insulted in the last 12 years of my marriage with my husband. It is my personal choice to choose a name I want to after marriage. This is our family matter and last thing I expected to hear at the passport office was it is your duty to change your name after marriage. The person who spoke to my husband later said if your wife’s case would have come to me there wouldn’t have been issues because her papers are complete.”

READ: Tanvi’s full message to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Siddiqui told News18 that Mishra not only humiliated him and his wife over the issuing of passports, but he also told him to convert to Hinduism.

Siddiqui also was further quoted as telling News18, "He said that I will have to convert to Hinduism else my marriage won't be accepted. He asked, 'You have to take the pheras and get converted to our religion, will you do so?'"

Siddiqui has also asked Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.