LeT attacks CRPF team in Anantnag, 2 jawans dead

July 13, 2018 15:19 IST

Two Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed and one injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, official sources said.

 

A civilian was also injured when terrorists opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said.

The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.

Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack.

