'Left is not right for any part of India': BJP reacts to poll results

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were enthused after they ousted the Left government in Tripura and scored positively in Nagaland too.

Here are reactions from the party leaders.

Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah said Saturday’s victories in the Left’s citadel Tripura and Nagaland were an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by the people of the Northeast.

A jubilant Shah said the BJP's golden era would be when its wrests West Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka from rival parties.

"It is a day of joy for me and crores of BJP workers. The victory of the BJP is important in many ways... It is an endorsement of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the people of the Northeast," he said.

He added, “As far as the question of Left is concerned, this has been proved that the Left is not right for any part of the country," Shah said

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had campaigned in Tripura, on Saturday gave the credit for BJP's performance in assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies, besides the electoral strategy of party president Amit Shah.

“The party is achieving historical success in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I want to congratulate all party workers, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah," he told reporters here before leaving for the state capital.

It is the victory of the Modi government's achievements at the centre and the strategies and election management of party president Amit Shah and hard work of party workers, the chief minister said.

"In Tripura, the party is moving towards a historic success by defeating the 25-year-old Left government. It shows the faith of the people of the Northeast in the Union Government," he said.

"It is important because it is the first time that any prime minister has prepared a policy keeping in mind the people of the Northeast and has asked the Union ministers to go to the Northeast and get acquainted with the real issues and problems of the area.

"It is a victory of Prime Minister Modi's thinking that development should not belong to a few people but all. It is the victory of the faith of common people in Prime Minister Modi,” he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

If BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while comparing the two leaders’ capability in politics.

Sarma was in the Congress for nearly two decades and a minister in the then Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments for nearly 15 years before joining the BJP in 2015.

After the Assam assembly elections in 2016, he became education and health minister in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's BJP-led government in the state.

Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh hailed the BJP’s performance in the Tripura assembly elections, describing it as a "victory of nationalist forces led by BJP over anachronistic and moribund Left ideology".

He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s national president Amit Shah for the BJP's good showing in the polls in the three northeast states.

Calling BJP's victory in Tripura a historic one, Singh said that people from all religions and sections of society had voted for the party and had taught a lesson to those practising divisive politics.

"The last fort of the Left government in Tripura, where it was in rule for 22 years, has crumbled. As expected by the people, we will march ahead on the path of development there. People have also voted for the BJP to form an alliance government in Nagaland," he said.

Singh claimed that the Congress was fast disappearing from the country and would soon be history.

Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the party's good performance in the assembly polls in three north eastern states.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP Karyakartas, and the people of North East for the splendid performance of BJP in assembly polls and for the historic victory in Tripura," Parrikar tweeted on Saturday.

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the BJP's poll result in the North East has sent out the message that it has become the party of the people.

“The people have stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics of development and the people of the north east have given the stamp of approval for four years of Modi government at the Centre,” an official release said quoting him.

Congratulating BJP president Amit Shah, he said the BJP is continuously winning under his leadership.

Das also congratulated the people of Tripura for choosing development and throwing out the 25 year-old communist government.

In Jamshedpur he described BJP’s victory in Tripura as historic and expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Nagaland and Meghalaya with its allies.

He congratulated the BJP workers for their hard labour in the NE states, particularly Tripura for the poll result.

The people have reposed full faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his call of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', he said.

“The politics of development of Modji has been accepted by the people across the country,” he said adding that the number of states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance would go upto 22-23 in the near future.