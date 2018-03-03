PHOTOS: Celebrations begin as BJP ousts Tripura's Sarkar

Last updated on: March 03, 2018 17:32 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party members on Saturday celebrate saffron Holi after the poll results showed a historic win for the party in Tripura and Nagaland.

Here are glimpses of the triumph.

BJP President and master-strategist Amit Shah flashes victory sign as he is accorded welcome by party workers in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

BJP workers play saffron Holi a day after the Holi festival. Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters

BJP supporters wave party flag to celebrate its win, which brought down 25 years of Communist Party of India-Marxist government rule, in Tripura. Photograph: PTI Photo

BJP supporters smear saffron color on each other to celebrate party's win in Tripura. Photograph: PTI Photo

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb greet the elated supporters after party's victory. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai beats a 'dhol' while Union minister Giriraj Singh looks on during their celebration of BJP's win in Tripura. Photograph: PTI Photo