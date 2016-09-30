Latest updates on India's surgical strikes across LoC

September 30, 2016 15:39 IST

On Thursday, the Indian Army carried out one of its most daring strikes, attacking terrorists across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, taking out at least 38-40 terrorists.

A day later, here are the latest updates on the strikes.

1. The special op forces who crossed the Line of Control for surgical strikes on Thursday morning returned “with not one scratch,” top army forces said refuting Pakistani claims of killing eight soldiers

2. Only one soldier has “minor injuries” from stepping on a mine once back on the Indian side of the Line of Control, said sources

3. Indian Army sources also said that the images put out by Pakistan showing dead Indian soldiers were morphed and an example of black propaganda and requested that these clips are not circulated or telecast

4. Afghanistan backs India’s surgical strikes, says if terror groups continue to operate, India has the right to defend itself