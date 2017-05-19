'Kaha ghotala hua hain batao': Lalu dismisses IT raids

May 19, 2017 22:25 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Friday dismissed reports of the Income Tax department raids on 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas on charges of alleged benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to him and his family members.

He also expressed his resolve to unite the opposition against Bharatiya Janata Party in the next general election.

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the RJD supremo predicted its "fall before completing the five-year term".

"I am an astrologer and predict that the Narendra Modi government will not be able to complete its five-year term," he said.

"Tell me which 22 places the IT conducted raids," he told reporters in Patna, three days after the raids were carried out on May 16.

"When IT will ask (us), we will answer their queries," Lalu said.

"Every detail of moveable and immoveable properties of mine as well my family members are in the public domain and with the competent authorities like Income Tax department and the Election Commission, and anybody can see them on the internet," he said while denying any financial wrongdoings.

Lalu, who has been under attack from BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi for being involved in alleged corrupt land deals, termed the charges against him as "propaganda" by the saffron party.

"All the details of properties (belonging to him and his family members) are with the IT as we file returns regularly and also with the Election Commission," he added.

On Tuesday, Prasad said he was "not scared at all" and would continue to fight the "fascist forces".

He also attacked the BJP for alleging corruption in purchase of soil for the Patna Zoo from a mall built by a company linked to his son and Forest Minister Tej Pratap.

"Kaha ghotala hua hain batao (tell me where the corruption has taken place)," he asked.

On the political front, the RJD chief said the preparation is underway for a "huge party rally" in Patna on August 27, and he has been talking to prominent leaders of the non-BJP parties to participate in it.

"I have had talks with Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi and Deve Gowda and they have promised to participate in the proposed rally. It will bring all the parties opposed to the BJP on one platform before the 2019 general election," he said.

On the violent clashes between RJD and BJP workers on May 17, Lalu said he has appealed to his party workers not to indulge in such activities.

He, however, blamed the BJP workers for attacking the RJD workers with swords and empty beer bottles during the clash.

Photograph: PTI Photo