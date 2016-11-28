Khalistani terrorist who escaped from Nabha jail arrested

Last updated on: November 28, 2016 10:29 IST

Khalistani Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo was on Monday nabbed from Delhi railway station, a day after he escaped with five other inmates from Nabha jail in Patiala.

“Mintoo has been arrested from Delhi railway station by Delhi police,” said a senior official of Punjab police in Chandigarh.

He said Delhi police nabbed the dreaded terrorist on the basis of inputs passed on by Punjab police.

“We passed on the information about Mintoo following which Delhi police arrested him,” official said.

He said a team of Punjab police will go to Delhi to bring him back.

It is the second arrest in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday evening arrested the alleged ‘mastermind’ of the daring daylight jailbreak Parminder Singh.

He was arrested from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district when the getaway vehicle -- a Toyota Fortuner – was stopped at a police picket.

Mintoo escaped along with five other prisoners in a sensational jailbreak on Sunday after armed men in police uniform tricked the sentries into opening the gates and bolted out with the inmates while firing a hail of bullets.

Officials said efforts are on to nab the other prisoners who managed to flee.

Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police after he was deported from Thailand in November 2014. He was wanted in 10 terror cases.

The KLF chief was brought to India along with his key aide Gurpeet Singh Gopi after Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, traced them in Thailand, a senior police official said.

Among the escapees was another terrorist Kashmira Singh, according to Punjab police chief Suresh Arora.

IMAGE: Security personnel and outside Nabha Central Jail, which was stormed by armed men who helped five terrorists, including Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Mintoo, escape on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo