Armed men free Khalistan terrorist from high-security jail

November 27, 2016 11:09 IST

A group of armed men in police uniform on Sunday attacked the Nabha Jail in Patiala and fled with five prisoners, including Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Mintoo.

Police said a group of youths dressed in police uniform stormed the jail and opened indiscriminate fire at the high-security jail.

Five prisoners, including a hardcore terrorist, escaped.

Those who escaped include gangster Vicky Gondar, Gurpreet Sekhon, Nita Deol, Vikramjeet, and terrorist Mintoo, police said.

Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi's IGI Airport in 2014. He was arrested in connection with 10 cases including the 2008 attack on Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and recovery of explosives at Halwara Air Force station in 2010.

A team of senior police officers rushed to the spot and a high alert has been issued across the state.