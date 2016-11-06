Kashmiri separatist leaders meet finally, decide to talk to 'stakeholders'

Last updated on: November 06, 2016 20:22 IST

The separatists in Kashmir on Sunday called for a joint meeting of all stakeholders on Tuesday to chalk out the "future course of action" with regard to the ongoing unrest in the Valley, while rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that development was the key to a solution.

"There is an urge to take all the stakeholders into confidence for taking the ongoing movement forward. All the forums among whom traders, educationists, transporters, civil society members, religious, social and political organisations, bar association and people from other walks of life have been called on Tuesday, November 8 ... to jointly deliberate and discuss future course of action," the separatists said in a joint statement.

The decision to invite the stakeholders for consultations came after a meeting of the chairmen of both Hurriyat factions -- Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -- and JKLF chief Yasin Malik at Geelani's residence at Hyderpora in Srinagar.

The statement said the separatist leaders "unanimously rejected" the statement of the Prime Minister "wherein he has said that development is the corner stone of Kashmir solution."

"It was asserted that the struggle ... is not meant for any economic gains or packages but for the determination of future of millions of humans living in Jammu Kashmir," it said, adding "such manoeuvering has failed" earlier and would fail now as well.

The separatists also condemned the burning of educational institutions in the Valley, saying "this phenomenon is very grave" and alleged that these were intended "to defame the ongoing struggle."

Condemning the recent relaxation of the syllabus by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, the separatists termed it as "ridiculous" and said the move "will tell upon the educational standards and individual potential of the students."



This was the first time the separatist leaders were permitted by the state government since July 9, the day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and two other terrorists were killed in an encounter in Anantnag, evoking massive protests. Authorities had on November 2 foiled a similar meeting. Over 86 people, mostly youths, were killed in security force and police action during the subsequent clashes in the valley, where life remained crippled for the past 121 consecutive days due to strike.

Separatists have been issuing weekly protest calendars and asking people to continue the shutdown. But recently, there has been more pressure on them to find out alternative means of protest.

Photograph: Umar Ganie