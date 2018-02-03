rediff.com

Kasganj killing: 1 more accused held

Kasganj killing: 1 more accused held

February 03, 2018

 

One more person was on Saturday arrested in connection with the killing of Chandan Gupta in a mob attack on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

Gupta had died of a gunshot. The killing had led to a spiral of violence in the town in which at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.

Police had on Wednesday arrested Saleem Javaid, the main accused in the killing of Gupta.

 

Another accused, Rahat Qureshi, was nabbed from Kanshi Ram Colony on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastva said.

Qureshi is accused of instigating a riot, the SP said.

Police have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to instil confidence among the people shaken by the recent violence.

Tags: Chandan Gupta, Kasganj, Rahat Qureshi, Piyush Srivastva, Saleem Javaid
 

