Main accused in Kasganj violence held; Police step up vigil

Last updated on: January 31, 2018 15:21 IST

The main accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case in Kasganj was arrested on Wednesday even as a Congress delegation was stopped from entering the violence-hit district amid continuing tension in some pockets.

“Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed,” Inspector General, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta said.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties of the accused have been pasted on their houses.

Authorities stopped a Congress delegation in Mirhachi area in Etah on the border of Kasganj district. They denied permission to the delegation from entering troubled areas, citing law and order issues, official sources said.

District Magistrate, Kasganj, R P Singh had refused to give permission to the Congress delegation apprehending that their visit to the troubled areas might create additional problems.

Gupta died of gunshot wounds in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day last week. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the clashes.

At least 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Tension still prevailed in a few pockets of the western Uttar Pradesh town. Police said normalcy was slowly returning to the violence-hit town where security personnel have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from Kasganj on Tuesday, but the situation was by and large peaceful on Wednesday.

Officials said the state government was preparing a report sought by the Centre on the violence and steps taken to control it.

“We are sending a report on the incident and steps taken to restore peace. Details of the steps taken to punish the culprits will also be furnished to the Union home ministry,” an official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that his government was committed to providing security to each and every citizen.

“Anarchy has no place in the state,” he said, and promised strict action against the perpetrators of violence, asserting the guilty would not be allowed to go unpunished.

The UP government has come under fire over the clashes with even Governor Ram Naik terming the Kasganj violence a “blot” on the state.

Opposition parties have also attacked the state government over the clashes.

Image: Personnel from Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary intensify their vigil in Kasganj. Photograph: PTI Photo