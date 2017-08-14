JD-U sacks 21 Sharad loyalists from party

August 14, 2017 16:26 IST

This is the biggest action taken against rebel leaders close to Yadav by the JD-U in Bihar. M I Khan reports from Patna.

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United has suspended 21 party leaders, including one former minister and several MLAs, on Monday for supporting the party's former president Sharad Yadav during his three-day visit to the state.

Yadav has repeatedly said that he opposed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state.

Kumar is now the JD-U national president, replacing Yadav.

JD-U state president Vashsisht Narain Singh said in Patna on Monday that the party has acted against these 21 leaders for anti-party activities.

"The party has suspected 21 leaders from the party for six years," Singh said.

According to Singh, the JD-U has suspended minister Ramai Ram, MP Arjun Rai, MLA Rajkishore Sinha and 18 other senior party leaders, all considered loyal to Sharad Yadav.

Ramai Ram and Arjun Rai were seen with Sharad Yadav during his recent visit to Bihar to meet people.

JD-U also suspended its Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari from the parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Yadav during his visit to seven Bihar's districts said the decision to join hands with the BJP was 'unfortunate' and the mandate given by the people was being violated.

"The trust of 11 crore people who gave the mandate to form the grand alliance government in Bihar was broken. The agreement of the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) was for five years which was broken... I am hurt by this. I continue to stand for the grand alliance," he had said.

Yadav even claimed that the original party is with him as he termed Nitish Kumar's joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party as 'betrayal of the people's mandate'.