TN CM Jayalalithaa hospitalised, under observation

Last updated on: September 23, 2016 14:04 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to a hospital in Chennai late Thursday night due to fever, is recovering and continues to be under observation.

"The Chief Minister (Jayalalithaa) has no fever now and is taking a normal diet. She is under observation," Apollo Hospital's Chief Operating Officer Subbiah Viswanathan said in a press release.

"She was admitted to the hospital after she complained of fever and dehydration," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansami wished speedy recovery to Jayalalithaa.

"I learnt Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa is unwell & hospitalized. I wish her speedy recovery," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Narayansami tweeted, "I pray for the speedy recovery of health for the CM of Tamil Nadu.I am sure the prayers & wishes of all will bring back her soon."

Also, AIADMK party leaders and allies offered prayers in places of worship across Tamil Nadu praying that she gets well soon.

Leaders of parties including state unit chief of BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi chief Sarathkumar, an ally of ruling AIADMK, besides Dravidar Kazhagam chief Ki Veeramani wished her speedy recovery.