No-trust vote: Who supports whom

On Friday, the Narendra Modi-led government will face a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members including 274 (including the Speaker) of the Bharatiya Janata Party, 18 of Shiv Sena, six of Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party and four from Shiromani Akali Dal.

However, all eyes will be on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Biju Janata Dal and the Shiv Sena itself to see which way they vote.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and others arrive to attend BJP Parliamentary Party Executive meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena, which has 18 MPs, has decided to abstain during the no-trust vote.

AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday hinted his party AIADMK would not back the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, saying the motion was moved by the Telugu Desam Party over an issue concerning Andhra Pradesh.

No party had backed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue when AIADMK lawmakers had stalled Lok Sabha for nearly three weeks seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, he said.

"You should understand. They (TDP) have moved the no-confidence motion for a problem concerning Andhra Pradesh. When AIADMK MPs from Tamil Nadu stalled Parliament (during the previous session), who did voice (support) for us, who came forward to solve the problems of Cauvery delta farmers," he asked.

“Which state came forward. No state did,” he told reporters in Salem in response to a query whether the AIADMK will support the motion.

Palaniswami said it was only his party MPs, 'on behalf' of the state government, who had raise the issue of CMB and CWRC during the Budget session of Parliament to 'ensure our rights'.

"None stood by us then. So when it comes to their state, they are raising an issue. Did they support us when it came to our state’s problem," he said.

BJD

The ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha has announced that it will be abstaining from the vote and has staged a walk-out from the Lok Sabha.

The BJD with 19 MPs has the fifth largest number of members in the Lower House.

TRS

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti will participate in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion and would finalise its stance on Friday, party MP B Vinod Kumar said on Thursday.

The party would take part in the debate, he asserted.

TRS has 11 members in the Lok Sabha.

'Will use the motion to expose government's failures'

The Congress said that Friday's 'no-confidence motion' was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to 'expose' the government's 'failure'.

Addressing a press conference, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said his party has the support of other opposition parties on the no-confidence motion which has been brought 'to show the mirror to the government', highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.

"It is not only a question of numbers. We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people. This is the launch of a campaign which will send them packing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters.

"It is to show the mirror to the government," he said, when asked as to what did the Congress want to achieve through the 'no-confidence motion' when the numbers were in favour of the government.

Sharma said Parliament is the place where issues are discussed and debated and 'that is where you expose this government'.

The Congress leader alleged that the prime minister and his government 'believe in propaganda' and are unaware of the problems confronting the country and its people.

"The prime minister is at best a demagogue and believes in hypocrisy," he alleged.

"The larger issue is that the country is in agony and the people are suffering. The image of the country has been tarnished internationally," he alleged, saying the Congress and other opposition parties will demand accountability from the prime minister and his government.

Sharma said the Congress as well as other opposition parties had made it clear to the government that they wanted Parliament to function so that they could demand answerability and accountability of the government on various issues.

He claimed that people in the country were 'living in fear and the rule of law was not being enforced as people were being killed and beaten up for airing their views. They were also being targeted for choice of food and clothing and the atmosphere was vitiated'.

"The government has betrayed the people of the country and is deceiving the people on issues of governance," he alleged.