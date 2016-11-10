Jawan killed in Pak firing; Security forces gun down 2 terrorists

November 10, 2016 01:11 IST

An army jawan was killed on Wednesday in sniper firing by Pakistani troops at Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kashmir, prompting retaliation by Indian army which targeted Pakistani posts with heavy weapons.

"One soldier was martyred in Pakistan sniping at Machhil Sector today (on Wednesday)," a defence spokesman said in Srinagar.

He said in retaliation, fire assault with heavy weapons was being directed on many Pakistani posts.

On Tuesday, an army jawan was killed and two others were injured in Pakistani shelling in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu province. One of the injured jawans succumbd to his injuries on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, two unidentified terrorists were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces, police said.

The terrorists, believed to be foreigners, were killed after they were confronted by the security forces during a search operation at village Dursoo near Dangiwacha, 60 km from Srinagar, a police officer said.

He said security forces launched a search operation in the village following specific information about presence of some terrorists.

The militants opened fire on noticing the movement of security forces, triggering an encounter which left both the terrorists dead, the officer said.