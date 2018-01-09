Ivanka praises Oprah's speech; Twitter isn't happy about it

January 09, 2018 16:02 IST

The whole world is applauding the rousing speech given by Oprah Winfrey at Monday's Golden Globes.

And it seems that even, Ivanka Trump, daughter of the United States president, was in awe of the speech and totally endorsed Oprah’s Golden Globes addressal.

IMAGE: Ivanka Trump, special adviser to the US President Donald Trump, was impressed by Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes. She wrote on Twitter that women and men should come together and say #TIMESUP! Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The 36-year-old entrepreneur took to Twitter and wrote, “Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United.”

The response to Trump’s tweet was immediate and ranged from mockery to disgust.

The tweet was quickly hit with “the ratio,” that is the number of replies vastly outnumbered the likes, and the replies were overwhelmingly negative. People were quick to point out that Donald Trump has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by as many as 17 women.

Chrissy Teigen was one of the many stars to respond directly, with a simple “ew go away.”

Actor Alyssa Milano directed Ivanka to the Time’s Up legal fund that will help her father’s accusers with their expenses.

Actor Adam Pally said, “What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault levelled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?”

IMAGE: Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. In her speech, which soon started trending #Oprahforpresident, she said, "..."For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak the truth to the power of those men." Photograph: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Based on the responses that Trump got to her tweet, no one was expecting her to respond.

Oprah won the annual Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes and the entertainment mogul delivered a rousing speech where she said that soon a time will come when women won’t have to say “Me too” ever again.