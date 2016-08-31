IS 'in-charge of foreign attacks' killed in Syria

August 31, 2016 04:35 IST

Abu Muhammed al-Adnani, one the most senior leaders and spokesman of terror group Islamic State has been killed in Syira, IS-run Aamaq news agency said onTuesday.

The IS said that the terror group’s ‘in-charge of foreign attacks’ has been killed while overseeing military operations in northern Syria, and threatened to avenge his death.

Aamaq said Adnani was ‘martyred while surveying the operations to repel the military campaigns in Aleppo,’ without providing further details.

His death, if confirmed, would be the latest blow to the Islamic State group, which has been on the retreat in Syria and Iraq.

Adnani, a senior leader in the group, has been the voice of the IS over the past few years, and has released numerous, lengthy audio files online in which he delivered fiery sermons urging followers to carry out attacks.

He was the one who called for attacks in Western countries, telling Muslims in France to attack ‘the filthy French’ in any way they could, including ‘crush them with your car’.

He has also disparaged Saudi Arabia and its influential clerics for failing to rally behind the rebels that the monarchy supports in Syria like they did decades ago in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate comment or confirmation from Washington of his death. Aamaq vowed to revenge against the ‘filthy cowards in the sect of disbelief’. It said a generation raised in IS-held territory will take revenge.

IMAGE: IS spokesman and 'head of external operations' Abu Muhammad al-Adnani is pictured in this undated handout photo released by the US Department of State. Photograph: Reuters