Islamic State wants Trump as US president!

August 29, 2016 15:46 IST

Islamic State jihadists are rooting for Donald Trump to win the United States presidential polls as they believe that he will lead America on a path of self-destruction and his presidency would be a powerful recruiting tool, according to a media report.

Even though the Republican presidential candidate has promised to “knock the hell out of” IS, the terror group is rooting for him to win the upcoming general election because they believe it will boost their ranks, the Foreign Affairs magazine (external link) reported, citing interviews with IS supporters, recent defectors and social media analysis.

Earlier this month, an IS spokesman wrote on the IS-affiliated Telegram channel, Nashir, “I ask Allah to deliver America to Trump.”

An IS supporter posted on one of the numerous jihadist “channels” hosted by the Telegram messaging application, “The ‘facilitation’ of Trump’s arrival in the White House must be a priority for jihadists at any cost!!!”

Trump has been campaigning on a promise to eradicate the Islamic State. The 70-year-old business tycoon regularly makes belligerent statements such as , “I would bomb” them and “We have to knock the hell out of them”.

He has said that he would send up to 30,000 more US troops to fight IS and refuses to rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons against the group.

However, jihadists are rooting for a Trump presidency because they believe that he will lead the US on a path to self-destruction, the magazine said in its report.

Analysis of IS chatter on social media and conversations with 12 current and former supporters of the group do indicate that IS strongly prefers Trump over the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, it said.

Trump is “the perfect enemy”, Tarek, a former IS fighter who recently switched sides to one of its Salafi rivals, Ahrar al-Sham, was quoted as saying.

Another IS defector, Samer, said when he was fighting for the group in Deir ez-Zor, “we were happy when Trump said bad things about Muslims because he makes it very clear that there are two teams in this battle: the Islamic team and the anti-Islamic team.”

When asked why Clinton has not yet been shown in an IS video, a recent defector, Adel, was quoted as saying that it is because “she never says anything bad about Muslims”.

Indeed, it is far more difficult for IS to vilify Clinton, who routinely insists that “Islam is not our adversary” and “Muslims are peaceful and tolerant people”.

IS supporters believe that Trump would be an unstable and irrational leader whose impulsive decision-making would weaken the United States, the report said.

Some IS supporters believe that Trump would lead the US and its Western allies into the apocalyptic clash they have been waiting for, it said.