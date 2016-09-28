Indra-2016: India, Russia have a crack at terror

September 28, 2016 08:56 IST

The eighth edition of the India-Russia Joint Military Exercise 'INDRA-2016' -- with a focus on counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain under United Nations Mandate -- is on in the Ussiriysk district in Vladivostok, Russia.

During Indra2016, which is on till the first week of October, around 250 Kumaon Regiment soldiers and a similar number of soldiers from the Russian army's 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade are seeking to achieve interoperability in joint operations and acquaint themselves with each other's approach to such operations.

Scroll down to see glimpses of the exercises:

Indian soldiers display their un-armed combat skills

Indian soldiers trying out Russian weaponry

The Russians put up a demonstration for their Indian counterparts

Now check out some lighter moments on the sidelines of the joint exercise: Photographs Courtesy: Russian Ministry of Defence

'Indian idols' swaying the Russians with their notes.

The Russians deliver a musical comeback at Team India.

The Russians play perfect hosts. Call in a cultural troupe to keep the Indian spirits high.

Where there's music, there must be some dancing as well. Indian soldiers get into the groove.