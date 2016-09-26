'Yudh Abhyas' in times of terror

September 26, 2016 08:50 IST

The 12th edition of Yudh Abhyas, an annual bilateral exercise between the Indian Army and the US Army Pacific, is on at the Chaubattia Military Station in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand.

Aimed at building relationships necessary to mount joint peacekeeping operations, soldiers and officers of the Indian army's 12 Madras regiment are training with soldiers from the 5-20th Infantry Regiment who travelled all the way from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

During the exercise, which concludes on September 30, soldiers from the two nations tackled improvised explosive device lanes, cordon and search, battlefield trauma management, room clearing, a command post exercise, and more.

Scroll down to see some stunning glimpses...

An Indian soldier with 12 Madras zip lines off a cliff at Chaubattia Military Station. This was part of a rappelling and a skirmish order demonstration for US and Indian soldiers during Yudh Abhyas 2016. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

US soldiers train their Indian counterparts on how to use US Army weapons. Photograph: Maj Kelly Haux and Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

An Indian soldier tries a night vision device during a training exercise. Photograph: Maj Kelly Haux and Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

An Indian soldier with 12 Madras exits and closes the door to a mock house after ensuring it is clear of danger in a cordon and search training demonstration. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

Indian soldiers approach a mock village in a cordon and search training demonstration. Photograph: Maj Kelly Haux/US Army photo

An Indian soldier scans his sector of fire in a cordon and search training demonstration. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

An Indian soldier looks down the sight of a sniper rifle during a weapons demonstration held Sept. 15, 2016, at Chaubattia, India. Photograph: Maj Kelly Haux/US Army photo

A soldier showcases an Indian grenade launcher to a 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Soldier. Photograph: Maj Kelly Haux/US Army photo

An Indian soldier and his US counterpart rappel off a cliff. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

US and Indian soldiers watch a skirmish order demonstration. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

An Indian officer goes over improvised explosive device detection techniques with a US soldier. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

A US soldier and his Indian counterpart move through an improvised explosive device detection course. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

An Indian soldier and his US counterpart practice applying a tourniquet during field trauma management training. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

A US soldier briefs Indian soldiers on the various medical supplies available to US personnel during field trauma management training. Photograph: Maj Kelly Haux/US Army photo

An Indian soldier practices carrying techniques with his US counterpart during field trauma management training. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

An Indian soldier fires an M240B Machine Gun. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

A US soldier fires the M240B Machine Gun to demonstrate to Indian soldiers proper firing techniques. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

A US soldier teaches his Indian counterpart how to fire an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. Photograph: Staff Sgt Samuel Northrup/US Army photo

Indian and US soldiers take part in physical strength building exercises. Photograph: Indian Army photo