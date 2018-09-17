Imran propped up by Army, to be seen if he can change Pak: V K Singh

September 17, 2018 19:30 IST

Observing that the new Pakistan premier Imran Khan was 'propped up' by the Army, Union minister V K Singh on Monday remained skeptical whether Pakistan has been able to change its attitude towards India, an issue over which Union Home minister Rajnath Singh shared similar sentiments.

Rajnath suggested he did not see any change towards India under Khan though he hoped for Pakistan to change its mindset and that he was praying for this to happen.

Alluding to Khan without directly naming him, V K Singh said it remains to be seen whether 'the person' will be able to bring about a change.

India is adopting a 'wait and watch' approach after the installation of the new government in Pakistan, the minister of state for external affairs told reporters in New Delhi.

Responding to a question on incidents of infiltration at the border after the change of government in Pakistan, he said, "Did you all expect a change? I don't know. After all, the person has been propped up by the (Pakistan) army. The army still rules. So, let's wait and watch how things go -- whether the person remains under army control or doesn't remain under its control."

Dialogue with Pakistan can happen only if the environment is 'conducive' for talks, the minister added on the sidelines of the opening of a two-day conference -- Smart Border Management -- organised by FICCI in New Delhi.

"India's policy is very clear. Dialogue can happen only when the environment is conducive," Singh said when asked whether there have been any attempts from Pakistan to initiate further dialogue with India.

Rajnath Singh, who was in Jammu to inaugurate two pilot projects of high-tech comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) along the International Border, said he is hoping for a change in Pakistan's mindset and end 'support to terrorism' as India wants good relations with its neighbour.

Asked about Pakistan's continued support to terrorism despite change of government there, Rajnath said, "Pakistan has its own mindset and we cannot change its nature."

"They(Pakistan) have to do it on their own (to give up supporting terrorism). They have to understand how the neighbours are treated. India tried its best, keeping in mind the neighbourly relations, and initiated measures like our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) broke the protocol and visited Pakistan for the sake of better relations but if they fail to understand what one can do,” he said.

When asked whether he was hoping that there would be change in Pakistan mindset after the change of the government there, he said he was not hoping so. However, he said, "I am praying for a change to take place there. It will be good."