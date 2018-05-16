rediff.com

2018 vs 2013: How Karnataka turned saffron

2018 vs 2013: How Karnataka turned saffron

May 16, 2018 10:12 IST

The results of the closely-contested Karnataka assembly elections have sent the politicos in the state into a tizzy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a clear majority.

For now, the Congress seems to have learnt from the BJP's agile moves and quickly stitched a post-poll alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular to keep the BJP out of power, much like what the saffron party did in Goa and Manipur.

Amid the frenzy and race to the chief minister’s chair, here’s a simple graph to show how the 2018 result compares with what happened in the previous election in 2013.

The Rediff News Bureau / Rediff.com
