'Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai': JD-U leader Sharad Yadav's shocker

Last updated on: January 25, 2017 12:57 IST

Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav has raked up a controversy by saying that 'honour of vote is important than that of daughters'.

"Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai (Honour of vote is bigger and important than honour of daughter). If daughter's honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote's honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation," Yadav said.

The former national president of JD-U was addressing a public gathering on Tuesday in Bihar's capital, Patna, when he raised eyebrows of many by quoting this controversial remark.

Yadav, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, was speaking on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur.