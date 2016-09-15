Hillary Clinton 'healthy and fit', says doctor

Last updated on: September 15, 2016 04:36 IST

In a bid to prevent further questions about her health, Hillary Clinton on Thursday released an updated medical record after a bout of pneumonia with her doctor saying she is “fit to serve” as United States president, as her fitness remained the main focus for the race to White House.

“She is in excellent mental condition,” said Lisa Bardack, her physician, four days after the Democratic nominee wobbled, stumbled and nearly collapsed during the 15th anniversary of 9/11 attacks in New York.

The health scare had forced the 68-year-old former secretary of state to cancel campaign and fundraising trips to California and has fuelled concerns about her medical fitness less than two months to go for the November 8 election.

She is set to resume her campaign this week.

The disclosure came as her Republican rival Donald Trump released new health data of his own soon after he questioned Clinton’s fitness, which has remained an area of speculation since this was not the first time she has had health issues.

Previously Clinton was afflicted by an uncontrollable cough for several minutes which forced her to stop speaking during a rally in Cleveland. And in December 2013, she had to be rushed to New York’s Presbyterian Hospital after a medical scare following a fainting spell and concussion.

But Bardack said in a detailed medical report of the Clinton released by her campaign on Thursday that “she is recovering well with antibiotics and rest. She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States.”

Bardack said Clinton has been seen by her regularly this year for routine care. She has had recurrent blood testing for Coumadin dosing and adjustments.

Her blood levels have been relatively stable. She also has had several allergy flares over the past year, which has been a typical pattern for most of her life.

In consultation with her allergist, she responded well to her medication adjustments.

“In January of 2016, Mrs Clinton developed symptoms of sinusitis and an ear infection, which was treated with antibiotics and steroids. Over the ensuing few weeks, she noted progressive pain in her left ear despite treatment, and subsequently was evaluated by her ENT physician,” she said.

Robby Mook, Hillary for America campaign manager, said: “It’s fair to say the public now knows more about Hillary Clinton than nearly anyone in public life.”

“Hillary Clinton’s release of updated medical information today meets a standard followed by presidential candidates like Barack Obama and Mitt Romney,” he said.

“Additionally, Hillary has made public nearly 40 years of tax returns over her lifetime. In stark contrast, Donald Trump is hands down the least transparent presidential nominee in memory.

“His Doctor Oz charade is as completely unserious as his original joke of a letter written in five minutes. He continues to hide his taxes and business dealing behind fake excuses. And it begs the question: what is he trying to hide?” Mook asked.

Image: Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves as she leaves the home of her daughter Chelsea Clinton. Earlier in the day, Clinton left a 9/11 memorial ceremony early after she fell ill. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images