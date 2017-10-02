Hazare threatens fresh protest over Lokpal

October 02, 2017 20:45 IST

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said that his team will begin a new movement beginning around New Year and asserted that the workers involved in the movement will sign an ‘affidavit’ informing that they won’t get involved in a political party.

“The workers, who will be involved in the movement, will have to sign an affidavit saying that they won’t get involved in a political party. If anyone enters a political party, we will take them to court,” Hazare said.

He further stated that at the moment of agitation, there will be no party or party member on the stage, and if anyone wants to join then they can sit with the public.

“The protests that we are planning to do in the future, I won’t be doing it, but soon the workers of our nation will come to Ralegan Siddhi and we will discuss for two days as to what will be the direction of the protests, and where will the andolan take place,” he said.

Hazare further said it is after the discussion flow of the movement will start.

“The Constitution of India has given people the right to protest. People are not getting justice anywhere and hence that time it is important to protest. Democracy gets stronger when people protest,” said the social activist.

He mentioned that protesting doesn’t mean that one is going against or supporting a political party, also stating that it doesn’t mean one is going against a person.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s claim of being corruption free, Hazare laughingly said, “In a survey conducted all over Asia, it said that India is on top when it comes to corruption.”

He also said that he will ask people like Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stay five feet away from the movement.

On September 1, the Supreme Court said that it will hear matters regarding the implementation of the Lokayukt Bill, the Lokpal Bill and the Citizen Charter soon.

Earlier, accusing the BJP-led government of being apathetic to the issue of appointing Lokpal, Hazare had said that it is clearly the ‘ego’ of the government that is not appointing the Act even after the Supreme Court’s direction.

The apex court had earlier asked the Central Government to implement the Lokpal Act, while saying that there is no justification for holding it in abeyance.

The top court passed the judgment, while hearing a plea filed by an NGO, Common Cause. The apex court had earlier slammed the Central government for not appointing the Lokpal in an expeditious manner.