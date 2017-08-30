Anna writes to PM Modi, warns of another agitation over Lokpal

August 30, 2017 16:01 IST

Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring another round of agitation over the government’s apathy in appointing a Lokpal and Lokayukta even after three years in power.

In his letter to the prime minister, Hazare said he would continue the campaign in the capital till the Lokayukta is not appointed and the Swaminathan Commission Report is not implemented.

“I have written many letters to you regarding the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta but I have not received any reply for you nor have I seen any action from your side. Due to the increasing rate of corruption, people trusted your words, but even today no work gets done without paying money. Inflation has also not come down,” he said in his letter.

“For the past three years, I have reminded you to react on the issue of Lokpal and Lokayukta, but every time I have to experience dismay. There have been various editions of Mann Ki Baat not even in one, you discussed the issue of Lokpal and Lokayukta,” he added.

Expressing his dismay, he further said that the promise of bringing back black money has also not been addressed by the prime minister.

“You don’t speak of implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta laws passed for curbing corruption. May be you have forgotten the things which you promised,” he added.

Hazare said that steps should be taken to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

“Only giving assurance to the people that you will give a corruption-free India is not enough, but acting upon it will make some changes. By appointing Lokpal and Lokayukta, 50 to 60 per cent of corruption will reduce in the country. Leaving these two Citizen Charter Bills, The Prevention of Bribery of Foreign Public Officials and Officials of Public International Organisation Bill 2011, Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill 2012, The Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, The Public Procurement Bill 2012 and Whistle blower Bill will help in combating the corruption and are pending in the Parliament,” he added.

The social activist further attacked Prime Minister Modi and said that it would have been better had he paid attention to farmers the way he is concerned about the industrialists of the country.

“India is a country where agriculture is a major part of its economy and it is a matter of great grief that farmers in such a country are forced to commit suicide. I have urged to the government several times looking into the matter of the MSP, but yet again I didn’t receive any response in reply to my concerns. It has now become evident that you have no sentiments for the farmers of this country. It would have been better had you paid attention to farmers the way you are concerned about industrialists. It is very unfortunate,” he added.

At the end, he said that due to such a stance of the prime minister, he is mulling another agitation.

Photograph: Ahmad Masood/Reuters