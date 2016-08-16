Going to Pakistan is same as going to hell: Parrikar

Last updated on: August 16, 2016 19:31 IST

Amid strain in ties with Pakistan, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday compared the neigbouring country to "hell" and asserted that it should stop human rights violations in Balochistan.

Referring to an infiltration bid which was foiled on Monday by the Indian Army, he said, "Kal humare jawano ne paanch logon (terrorists) ko wapas bhej dia, Pakistan mein jaana aur nark (hell) mein jaana ek hi hai (Our soldiers sent back five terrorists yesterday. Going to Pakistan is same as going to hell)."

He also said PoK is part of India and violation of human rights must stop in Balochistan.

In his Independence Day address yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about the situation in Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir, Gilgit and Baluchistan and said people from there have thanked him for raising their issues.

Parrikar, who later flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised to mark the country's 70th Independence Day, said Pakistan has always been "promoting" terrorism and the nation is now bearing its consequences.

He assured the people that "Indian soldiers will give a befitting reply to every attack".

Parrikar alongside Rao Singh Rao Inderjit, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Planning and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, paid rich tributes to Rao Tula Ram at his birthplace, who was one of the key leaders of the Indian rebellion of 1857.

IMAGE: Manohar Parrikar participates in Rewari, Haryana. Photograph: @manoharparrikar/Twitter