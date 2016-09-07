rediff.com

Four injured in fresh clashes in Kashmir, restrictions still in force

September 07, 2016 11:39 IST

At least four persons were injured in fresh clashes on Wednesday between protesters and security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district as restrictions on the assembly of people continued throughout the Valley.

A police official said that four persons sustained injuries when security forces fired pellets and tear smoke shells to chase away protesters in Anantnag.

He said while there was no curfew in any part of Kashmir, restrictions on the assembly of people were in placed in all districts of the Valley except Srinagar city.

Restrictions on the assembly of people will remain in force to maintain law and order, he said.

The official said the decision to not clamp curfew anywhere in the Valley was taken in view of the improving situation despite clashes at some places including in Anantnag district where a youth was killed in security forces action. 

Even as normal life across the Valley continued to remain affected due to the separatist sponsored strike, markets in Srinagar and other places came to life yesterday evening as shoppers thronged them in view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival which is being celebrated on September 13.

The commercial hub of Lal Chowk in the city centre in Srinagar, along with the adjoining markets and other markets in most of the district headquarters were abuzz with activity last evening in view of the 12-hour relaxation in the strike from 6 pm.

A heavy rush of shoppers was witnessed in Lal Chowk leading to traffic jams at many places around the city centre.

The separatists, who have extended the shutdown programme till September 16, have announced periodic relaxation in the strike on some days of the week.

They have called for a march to the local office of United Nations Military Obervers' Group on Eid day for submitting a memorandum to the 71st session of United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut during the daytime. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also continued to remain closed.

However, the attendance in government offices and banks has improved as lot, the official said.

Public transport continued to be off the roads, while there was increased movement of cars and auto-rickshaws especially in the civil lines areas of the city, he said.

The violence in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8, has left 73 people, including two cops, dead and several thousand injured.

Photograph: Umar Ganie

