'Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein'

Last updated on: September 07, 2016 16:52 IST

Pakistan army chief General Raheel Sharif says Islamabad will continue to support the people of the Valley on the 'diplomatic and ethical' fronts.

Pakistan army chief General Raheel Sharif has described Kashmir as Pakistan's 'jugular vein' and said Islamabad will continue to support the people of the Valley on the 'diplomatic and ethical' fronts.

Backing the demand for ‘self-determination’ in Kashmir, he said the ‘oppressed people’ of the Valley are once again suffering ‘worst form of state terrorism’ and ‘repression’ for demanding their due rights.

"We salute the great sacrifices of the people of Kashmir for their right of self-determination. The solution of the problem lies in the implementation of the resolutions of United Nations in this regard. Pakistan will continue to support Kashmir on the diplomatic and ethical fronts," said the chief of army staff, addressing a ceremony held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to mark the country's Defence Day.

General Sharif praised people of the Valley for rendering 'innumerable sacrifices'.

He also said that the true solution to the Kashmir issue lies not in ‘raining bullets’ upon people in the Valley but in ‘heeding’ to their voices and respecting their aspirations.

"Kashmir issue can only be resolved by implementing the UN Resolutions," he said.

In a veiled reference to India, he said Pakistan was aware of conspiracies by 'enemies'.

"We are fully aware of all covert and overt intrigues and intentions of our enemies. Be the challenge military or diplomatic, be the danger on the borders or within the cities, we know our friends and foes all too well. We know well how to abide by bonds of friendship and how to avenge upon our enemies," Sharif said.

Pakistani armed forces are fully capable of defending Pakistan in conventional and non conventional warfare, and from any internal or external threat, he said.

"Pakistan's defence had been strong in the past but now it is impregnable," Raheel said, adding that Pakistan wants good relations with all the neighbouring countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

He said the key to regional peace is balance of power.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the symbol of mutual respect for countries, which will ensure progress not only in Pakistan but also in the entire region, Sharif said.

He said the security and timely completion of CPEC is the national duty, and no power will be allowed to disrupt it.

The army chief said Pakistan has been sincerely playing its role for peace in Afghanistan as peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan. Effective border management with Afghanistan is a priority of Pakistan, which will help achieving the goal of durable peace, he said.

“Some opportunistic elements are trying to create an environment of distrust, but they will not succeed,” he said.

Referring to terrorism in Pakistan, Raheel said the right of state has been established across the country as a result of over 19,000 military operations against terrorists.

Federal Ministers, parliamentarians, the services chiefs, ambassadors, and other prominent personalities attended Defence Day ceremony which is observed in Pakistan to mark the 1965 war with India.

With inputs from Agencies.

Photograph: Inter-Services Public Relations