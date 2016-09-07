Army convoy attacked in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara; 3 soldiers injured

September 07, 2016 09:41 IST

In a second attack in less than a month, 3 soldiers were injured when militants ambushed an Indian Army convoy of in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

The attack took place around 7.30 am at Wadipora Kralgund, Handwara, over 70 km from Srinagar, when the army convoy was on way to Baramulla.

“The armed militants fired indiscriminately on the convoy, injuring three Army jawans,” an official said. The fire was retaliated by the soldiers, but militants apparently managed to escape.

The Army and police immediately launched a search operation in the area to nab the militants.

No militant group has owned the responsibility for the attack.

This is the second attack on an Army convoy in north Kashmir in the past one month. On August 17, two Army men and a policeman were killed in the wee hours ambush on the outskirts of Baramulla town on the strategic Srinagar-Uri highway.

Following the Kashmir unrest, the Army was moving its convoys in the night for essential supplies and routine movements to avoid any confrontation with the protesters.

However, after the August 17 attack, the Army decided to move convoys during the day after getting proper security clearance from Army’s Road Opening Parties on all the designated convoy routes.