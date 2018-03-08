4 days on and Lok Sabha fails to carry out any business

March 08, 2018 13:57 IST

The Lok Sabha failed to transact any legislative business for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as members from parties, including National Democratic Alliance partner Telugu Desam Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Trinamool Congress, continued their protests on various issues.

IMAGE: TDP MPs protest infront of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament on Thursday.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Members from the TDP, AIADMK, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and TMC trooped into the Well, with many holding placards and raising slogans.

While the TDP was demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, the AIADMK sought immediate setting up of Cauvery River Management Board.

AIADMK members were also seen holding placards of Dravidian movement founder Thanthai Periyar. Members from the TRS were demanding an increase in quota.

Amid the din, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Supplementary Demands for Grants seeking Parliament nod for additional cash spending of Rs 85,315 crore.

As the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extended greetings on International Women’s Day being celebrated on Thursday and also read out a message.

Soon after members from TMC, TDP, TRS, YSR Congress and AIADMK trooped into the Well raising slogans.

Members from opposition Congress, who have been protesting vociferously over the Rs 12,700 crore fraud at PNB, were also on their feet.

TMC members also continued to press the government to respond on the fraud case in which Letters of Undertaking were allegedly fraudulently issued by one branch of PNB to diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar requested the Speaker to continue with the Question Hour.

“We are ready to discuss irregularities in the banking (sector),” the minister said.

Under Rule 193, a discussion on alleged systemic irregularities in banking sector over the years and its impact on Indian economy was scheduled for on Thursday in the House.

As the protests continued, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon and thereafter for the entire day.

TDP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju was not present in the House even though it was the question day of the ministry. However, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was present.

Disappointed over the Centre not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP had on Wednesday late night announced that the party’s two ministers -- Raju and Y S Chowdary – would resign from the central government.

The protesting members were wearing stoles of their party colours. While TDP members were sporting yellow stoles and T-shirts with picture of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, those from TRS donned pink scarves. AIADMK members were wearing stoles in hues of white, black and red.

Rajya Sabha

The situation was no different in the Upper House with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourning the House till 1400 hrs.

The House has witnessed disruptions in the morning hours on various issues including bank scam, special package for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery Board issue since March 5, the day Parliament reconvened for the Budget session.

As soon as the House met on Thursday morning, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made a reference to the International Women’s Day and wished Rajya Sabha members, especially the women MPs, and through them all citizens of the country.

Several women members as well their male counterparts stressed on the importance of women empowerment and suggested steps in this direction.

However, the amiable environment in the House was short-lived as slogan shouting members from the opposition Congress as well some from the AIADMK trooped into the Well.

Amid disruptions, the House could not take up the scheduled Question Hour and it was adjourned till 2 pm.