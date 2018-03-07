Parliament washed out for 3rd day due to Opposition's uproar

Last updated on: March 07, 2018 15:14 IST

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were on Wednesday disrupted for the third consecutive day amid protests by various parties, including National Democratic Alliance allies Telugu Desam Party and Shiv Sena over various issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from various parties, including TDP, Shiv Sena, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, YSR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Trinamool Congress started raising slogans over various issues, following which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for an hour on Wednesday morning.

Most of the protesting members were in the Well before the Speaker took her chair to conduct the proceedings.

Members from the Left and the Congress were seen raising slogans from their benches.

The opposition has been protesting over various issues, including the Punjab National Bank scam, since Monday when Parliament had reconvened after a month-long recess in the Budget session.

While the TDP has been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, the TRS was seeking a higher quota for Telangana. The YSR Congress was demanding implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The AIADMK was demanding establishment of the Cauvery river board to settle water disputes with neighbouring states. The Shiv Sena, like on Tuesday, was demanding classical language status for Marathi.

Mahajan took up the Question Hour but adjourned the proceedings soon after. She was visibly upset and left the House amid the din. A Lok Sabha official had to repeat loudly that the House has been adjourned.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out for the third straight day as Opposition

parties and allies like TDP and AIADMK created uproar over the PNB banking fraud, special package for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery Board issues.

While the agitators were told that the government was ready to discuss all issues, the Opposition’s relentless protests forced the adjournment of the proceedings, first in the morning and later for the day when it met in the afternoon.

“We are ready to discuss all issues,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said in an attempt to bring the House in order.

As soon as the listed papers were laid on the table soon after the House assembled for the day and took up the Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over damage to statues in different parts of the country.

But MPs from the Congress, TMC, Left parties, NDA ally TDP and AIADMK among others rushed into the Well shouting slogans and holding placards.

Amid sloganeering, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm saying the government has agreed for debate on all issues the opposition were raising and he has given permission for discussion on issues, including bank fraud, Cauvery river water issue and matters concerning Andhra Pradesh.

Disapproving of the protests in the Well and raising of slogans, the chairman said such acts were “bad” and “against democracy”.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, the noisy protests continued as Opposition members again trooped into the Well.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said the government is ready for a short duration discussion on all the issues, but the Opposition members were unrelenting, forcing Kurien to adjourn the House for the day.