Former Union minister E Ahamed passes away after collapsing in Parliament

Former Union minister E Ahamed passes away after collapsing in Parliament

February 01, 2017 08:24 IST

Former Union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed has passed away early on Wednesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, a senior doctor has
confirmed.

The 78-year-old Ahamed died at 2:15 am at RML hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday and put on artificial life support.

“E Ahamed has passed away at 2:15 am. His body has been taken to AIIMS hospital for embalming (a method to preserve a corpse from decaying) as the facility is not available at RML,” a senior RML doctor said.

Ahamed’s body will be taken to Kerala later on Wednesday.

The MP from Kerala’s Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

Around 2.15 pm, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre’s ICU where he was put on ventilator and breathed his last.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice president Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, besides other party leaders had rushed to the hospital late at night and met Ahamed’s family.

 

