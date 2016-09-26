Flood threat in 3 Telangana districts as Godavari river swells

September 26, 2016 18:19 IST

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials of Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts to be on alert in view of the threat of flooding due to swollen Godavari river.

He called for specific alert for the flood-prone Bhadrachalam in Khammam district and Ramannagudem in Warangal district, and told officials to be in touch with their Maharashtra counterparts to assess the flood situation and take steps accordingly, a release from Rao's office said.

So far, 11 people have died in rain-related incidents in Telangana. While eight deaths were reported in Medak district, three were from Warangal.

Rao, who visited Karimnagar district, conducted an aerial survey of Mid Manair Dam and other rain-affected areas. He also held a review meeting with officials on the situation arising out of the heavy rains and flooding.

Over 1,000 people from six villages in Karimnagar district have been evacuated in the wake of flooding as heavy rains continue to lash Telangana for the last few days.

Water from the under-construction MMD in Karimnagar started overflowing from the bund and the earthen embankment got breached, resulting in floods in the area.

The MMD faced trouble due to heavy inflow of water from upper Manair. The decade-long delay in carrying out construction work led to the flooding, Rao said and ordered cancellation of contract of agencies which delayed the works and to invite fresh tenders.

Asserting that the bund of Mid Manair breached about 130 metres, officials said there would not be a major problem even if floods came henceforth.

Rao directed the officials to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the heavy rains and floods and give utmost priority to saving humans and cattle.

The chief minister asked the administration to pay ex gratia to the family members of those who died in rain-related incidents and to those whose houses were damaged and said, the estimates on the damages would be prepared soon.

The tanks restored under the 'Mission Kakatiya' programme of the state government are able to store more water now. Not even a single bund of the tanks revived under 'Mission

Kakatiya' suffered breach, he said.

The Chief Minister had yesterday directed his ministerial colleagues to stay in their respective districts, monitor the flood situation and supervise relief and rehabilitation works.

In view of the flood situation, Rao cancelled the Cabinet meeting scheduled today and asked the ministers to work in coordination with district-level officials and ensure evacuation from the low-lying areas to safety.

In the wake of increasing flow in Godavari river and its tributaries following heavy rains in its catchment areas in

Maharashtra, the Chief Minister directed the district ministers, officials and also police of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts, to remain alert.

Rao further directed Warangal district administration to be on high alert as river Godavari is in full spate. The river is receiving huge inflows, therefore those living on the banks of the river should be alerted.

He asked minister T Nageshwara Rao to maintain alertness in Khammam district as the water level in the river could reach danger level at Bhadrachalam there.

"We are taking measures in view of heavy rains in the last few days in the state including in Hyderabad, which is unprecedented after the 1908 floods in the city," he said.

DIG (WarangalRange) Ravi Varma told PTI, "We are keeping a watch on water level in Warangal and Khammam districts. Our personnel have been deployed in the villages along the river bank, if necessary, the process of evacuation will begin."

Four columns of Army are already deployed in rain-hit areas of Hyderabad and neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

Besides, a National Disaster Response Force team was kept on standby in Hyderabad for rescue work, if necessary. Telangana