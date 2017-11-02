FBI finds second Uzbek man wanted in NYC attack probe

November 02, 2017 10:22 IST

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said that the investigators had found a second Uzbek man they had been seeking in connection with the truck attack in Lower Manhattan.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old terror suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, who deliberately drove into bicyclists and pedestrians on a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring many, left a note behind in the rental truck, pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State.

Hours after the attack, United States President Donald Trump said that the US must not let the IS 'return to or enter' the country.

Officials said that it was the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since 9/11.

Saipov came to the US from Uzbekistan.

According to the New York Times the prosecutors filed federal charges against Saipov.

The federal charges in civilian court, which detail how Saipov said he drew inspiration from Islamic State videos that questioned the killing of Muslims in Iraq, contradicted calls from Trump to try Saipov in military court at the American prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The FBI had released an alert saying they were seeking information about the second man, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, in connection with the attack.

According to a criminal complaint, Saipov admitted that he carried out the Tuesday attack in Manhattan in the name of IS.

The complaint also detailed how Saipov asked to hang an IS flag in his hospital room, where he was recovering Wednesday from a gunshot wound.

He told agents that he 'felt good about what he had done'.

Police officials said earlier on Wednesday that Saipov appeared to have connections to people who were the subjects of terrorism investigations.

Meanwhile, Trump said that he will ask the Congress to end an immigrant visa programme through which Saipov entered the country.

"I am today starting the process of terminating the diversary lottery programme. I'm going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this programme. Diversary and diversity lottery. Diversity lottery," said the President, speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

"Sounds nice. It's not nice. It's not good. It hasn't been good. We've been against it. So we want to immediately work with Congress on the Diversity Lottery Programme, on terminating it, getting rid of it," he added.

Trump called the suspect an 'animal' and said that he should have not been allowed into the country.

"My administration is coordinating closely between federal and local officials to investigate the attack and to further investigate this animal who did the attacking," Trump said.

According to the media reports, Saipov may have gained entry through the diversity visa programme.

However, the federal government had not confirmed that is the case before Trump's remarks.

Afterwards, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying he did use the lottery to enter the US in 2010.

The programme allows the State Department to issue as many as 50,000 visas per year to people from countries that have low rates of immigration to the US.

IMAGE: The white pick-up truck that Saipov rammed into bicyclists and pedestrians after entering the West St-Houston St pedestrian-bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Photograph: Reuters