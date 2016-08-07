Expelled BJP leader Dayashankar out of jail, dares Mayawati

August 07, 2016 22:08 IST

After walking free from jail, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dayashankar Singh on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at Mayawati claiming she "auctioned" tickets and dared her to fight against his wife on any unreserved seat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year.

Singh demanded that a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry be ordered into the allegations against Mayawati or else he would file a public interest litigation on the issue.

The leader, who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Bahujan Samaj Party chief last month, was on Sunday released from Mau jail, a day after a local court granted him bail.

He was nabbed by UP Special Task Force with the help of Bihar Police from Buxar on July 29 after being on the run for nine days.

After his release from the jail, Dayashankar paid obeisance at a temple and soon left for Lucknow, where he addressed a press conference.

"I am firm on my statement that Mayawati sells tickets. At that time I used a word, over which I expressed regret the very same day," he said.

Singh threw a challenge at the BSP supremo to contest election against his wife from any seat.

"I challenge Mayawati to select any unreserved seat and contest elections against my wife. The BSP leader will come to know the reality when she loses," he said.

Singh also demanded a CBI probe into alleged "auctioning" of party tickets for elections.

The former BJP state vice-president said, "My party removed me from the post and expelled me, but it failed to satisfy Mayawati and an FIR was lodged against me."

He said that on July 21, BSP workers led by senior BSP leaders Naseemduddin Siddiqui and Ram Achal Rajbhar, targeted his elderly mother, minor daughter and wife and used derogatory language against them.

"While the police launched a man-hunt against me as if I was Dawood, the BSP leaders, who used derogatory language are roaming freely, despite the chief minister's statement condemning the remarks made by them," he said.

"I will file a PIL seeking a CBI probe. Mayawati is the 'mother' of corruption," he alleged and also targeted her brother and Siddiqui.

Asked about BSP's stand that it will challenge the bail order in the high court, Dayashankar earlier said in Mau, "I accept all the challenges of BSP. I will not talk much. I am going to Lucknow to meet my daughter, ailing mother and family members."

Ahead of his release, a number of supporters and BJP workers from Mau and neighbouring districts gathered outside the jail premises.

Singh said that the BJP has expelled him, but he has not distanced himself from the party.

"I have been associated with the RSS and BJP for a very long time. It is in my veins," he said.

The FIR against Singh was registered on July 20 under the the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other provisions.

The complaint, which was lodged by BSP national secretary Mewalal Gautam, alleged that Singh's remarks in Mau on July 20 had hurt the feelings of BSP workers and the Dalit community across the country and were aimed at provoking them.

Singh said that the CM was also in a "double mind", as he was afraid that action against Siddiqui would affect the Muslim vote bank.

He said in Mau, he was kept like any other prisoner.

Singh wife, Swati Singh said that while media supported her all through, there was no cooperation from police and administration.

"The day Siddiqui was provoking BSP workers, the DM and the SSP were present on the spot. Later when I asked them to examine the CD, I was told that there were other issues of priority," she said.

IMAGE: Dayashankar Singh and his wife Swati Singh address a press conference in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI