Ex-BSP leader calls Sheila rejected 'maal'; triggers a row

Last updated on: August 04, 2016 22:43 IST

Former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has described Congress Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit as discard from Delhi, drawing sharp reaction from her party leaders on Thursday.

"Sheila Dikshit is a rejected 'maal' of Delhi whom Congress party has put up in Uttar Pradesh," Maurya told reporters in Shrawasti on Sunday.

As the video of his remarks went viral on social media, the Congress on Thursday lashed out at Maurya for his "sexist remark" and protested before Ekona police station here demanding lodging of an FIR against him.

"If the FIR is not registered, we will intensify our protest," Congress leader Dilip Sharma told PTI.

He said that he had submitted a complaint to the police in which he said using such expressions against a woman was tantamount to criminal offence.

Maurya, who quit Mayawati's party and formed Loktantrik Bahujan Manch, was here to meet his supporters to garner support for his rally in Lucknow next month.

"That party (Congress) talks about youth, but in such a big state like Uttar Pradesh they could not find a single young face and out of compulsion they had to project a rejected 'maal' of Delhi who has lost mass support as its chief ministerial candidate," Maurya had said.

The former BSP leader said Congress has completely lost its support among people and projection of Dikshit as the chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh assembly 2017 polls proved this.

"This shows the thinking of Congress party ...this proves they have dearth of leaders...the face which had failed in Delhi is being put up in UP...the party which is dreaming of forming government is in the dark," Maurya said.

UP Congress Secretary Bhagat Ram Mishra said Maurya was in the habit of "speaking against Brahmins".

"This is not the first time that he (Maurya) is talking like his. He has been speaking against Brahmins in the past too," Mishra said.

When asked whether BSP's Naseemudin Siddiqui should be arrested for raising slogans against the family members of expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, Maurya said, "If Dayashankar can be arrested for abusing why not Naseemuddin?"