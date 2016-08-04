Rajnath briefs PM Modi on his Pakistan visit

August 04, 2016 19:46 IST

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Pakistan to attend 7th conference of Internal Ministers of SAARC countries immediately on his return from Islamabad.

fficial sources said Singh rushed to meet Modi straight from the airport to "debrief" him about the events during his visit to Pakistan.

They said Singh informed the PM about the speech he made at the conference, his interactions on the sidelines with the leaders, and deliberations during the official sessions.

Singh arrived in New Delhi by a Border Security Force plane at around 4.30 pm and cancelled his scheduled press briefing at the airport to meet Modi, they said.

In Islamabad, Singh had delivered a stern speech asking Pakistan to stop encouraging terror groups and "glorification" of terrorists and also called for "strongest action" against nations supporting terrorism and their isolation.

Without mincing any words amid the strain in Indo-Pak relations, Singh said mere condemnation of terrorism and terrorists is not enough and that there are "no good terrorists or bad terrorists".

Singh's comments came against the backdrop of Sharif's praise of Burhan Wani who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on July 8 and his description of Hizbul Mujahideen commander as a martyr, much to India's ire.