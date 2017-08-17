EPS orders probe into Jaya's death, museum at Poes Garden

Last updated on: August 17, 2017 23:45 IST

In a major step closer to a merger of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced

a probe by a retired high court judge into the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa over which suspicions were raised by the rebel camp.

Addressing a crowded press conference in Chennai, Chief Minister K Palaniswami also announced that the late AIADMK supremo's Poes Garden residence in Chennai, occupied by her till her hospitalisation last year, will be turned into a government-run memorial.

The twin announcements have virutally cleared the decks for the merger of the factions led by Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam as they meet two of the key demands of the latter.

Palaniswami said the inquiry had been ordered in the backdrop of views expressed by several persons regarding Jayalalithaa's death eight months ago.

"Various news from various sections and forums are appearing in the media about the death of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Revolutionary leader as Jayalalithaa was called by her followers).

Jaya's niece opposes memorial at Poes Garden Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar, meanwhile, asserted that there is no point setting up an inquiry commission to probe the death of the former and requested the Centre to constitute a CBI inquiry on the same. "I don't find any point of setting up this on this inquiry commission. I would request the Centre to constitute and make CBI inquiry in this issue. Otherwise it will just be an eye-wash," Deepa said in a press briefing. Deepa further said that she will take legal action against the AIADMK if they try to turn late Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden property into a memorial. "I will take legal action against them. They have no right to announce this without consulting legal heirs that is me and my brother. We have not taken as consideration," Deepa said. Further stressing on the same Deepa said that nobody has right to sale or make any announcement in regard to Jayalalithaa's residence as the former has the moral and ethical rights over that house. "These are the people who fall down and touches the feet of Sasikala," she said.

"An inquiry commission headed by retired high court judge will be set up to look into the death of Idhaya Deivam (God of heart) Amma," the chief minister said.

After rebelling against the leadership of AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala in February last, Panneerselvam, a former chief minister, had raised suspicions over the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death.

While Panneerselvam demanded a probe, the matter also went to the Madras high court where public interest litigations had been filed by some persons seeking an inquiry and post-mortem.

However, the Sasikala camp had been criticising Panneerselvam's demand, saying it was he who was the chief minister during Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and would be among the first to be questioned in case of a probe.

Palaniswami's announcements come days after his camp virtually nullified the appointment of T T V Dinkaran as AIADMK deputy general secretary.

Incidentally, Dinakaran had only a few days ago at a public rally in Madurai made a demand for a probe into Jayalalithaa's death, seeking to take the wind out of Panneerselvam camp's sails.

Palaniswami said Jayalalithaa had worked well with dexterity as Tamil Nadu's chief minister and brought laurels to the state.

Recalling that Jayalalithaa was a six-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu who finds a space in 'everybody's heart', he said representations had been received to declare her Poes Garden residence 'Veda Nilayam', a memorial and allow it for public viewing.

"Veda Nilayam will be turned into a government memorial and the general public will be allowed to view it," he said, adding it would enable the people to know her achievements and sacrifices for the country.

He said the Commision would complete its work within an appropriate time frame and the name of the judge will be announced later.

The announcements have been made following representations from public and others and after due consideration by the government, the chief minister said.

Panneerselvam loyalist and former Minister K P Munusamy welcomed the decision to make Poes Garden residence a memorial.

On the inquiry, he told PTI that they had actually demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, though it was the chief minister's view to have a Commission of Inquiry.

Asked if the prospects for merger have now brigthened, he said, "As far as merger goes, it can happen only if Sasikala and her family are fully ousted (expelled) from the party."

He said the family, up to 'usurp', the party should be shown the door.

To a question, he said that even on the August 10 resolution which declared that Dinakaran's appointment was against the party bye-laws, the chief minister had not spoken adequately about Sasikala and on her expulsion.

AIADMK leader P H Pandian, now Panneerselvam loyalist had raised several suspicions over Jayalalithaa's death in February.

He alleged that there was a quarrel at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden home during which she was 'pushed down' and collapsed.

Pandian, a former state assembly Speaker, said he suspected foul play, alleging that her demise occurred under 'unnatural' circumstances and demanded a probe on her hospitalisation.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai on September 22 and passed away on December 5 after battling for 75 days.

Several weeks after her death, the hospital held a press conference and asserted there was nothing suspicious about her demise and that she was given the right treatment.

Dinakaran camp claims 'victory'

T T V Dinakaran's camp claimed victory over the probe ordered into Jayalalithaa's death, saying it had been done only after its leader made such a demand.

"The announcement has come now only after a demand wasmade by our leader Dhinakaran, it is welcome," Dinakaran's close loyalist and MLA P Vetrivel said.

On August 14 at a rally in Madurai, Dinakaran had said that his family (including Sasikala) 'has nothing to hide, and nothing to fear..I am asking the government now to order a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa'.

Vetrivel said that some persons, including Panneerselvam, were making unfounded claims to lay the blame on 'Chinnamma (Sasikala) and her family', on matters related to Jayalalithaa's death and the best way to clear doubts was a Commission of Inquiry.

"It is a victory for us," he said.

On the decision to make Veda Nilayam a memorial, he said it would only lead to 'legal issues'.

Apollo Hospital welcomes probe

Apollo Hospital, where late chief minister Jayalalithaa underwent prolonged treatment till her death, welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision, saying it will 'put to rest all unfounded speculations'.

Reacting to Palaniswami's announcement, the hospital also said it was confident that the commission's report would bring to light the 'outstanding' treatment and care she had received.

'The Tamil Nadu government's decision to set up a committee to enquire into the cause of the death of Puratchi Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa is a good move,' a statement from the Apollo Hospitals said.

Stalin dubs probe as 'eyewash'

Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dubbed the probe ordered as an 'eyewash', saying if the Palaniswami regime was truly interested in going into the 'mysteries', it should prefer a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

DMK Working President M K Stalin also demanded the resignation of Palaniswami and his cabinet to facilitate a 'fair' probe by CBI.

Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said the move was 'an eyewash' and a plan to facilitate the merger of the two rival factions to continue 'corruption' without any arguments or problems among them.

He had earlier demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge.

Stalin's party colleague T K S Elangovan said the probe move was aimed at easing out jailed party chief V K Sasikala and her family from politics.

In his reaction, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a CBI probe and described the announcement of an Inquiry Commission as a 'part of a political gimmick'.

He described such inquiries as a 'ritual' of 'no use' and added that it was to satisfy 'some'.