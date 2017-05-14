Two DRG personnel injured in encounter with Naxals

May 14, 2017 13:58 IST

Two personnel of the District Reserve Group were on Sunday injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Officials said the encounter took place at about 10 am near the forests of Timarpur-Basaguda axis in the said district when a security squad led by the CoBRA commandos of Central Reserve Police Force had an exchange of fire with Maoists in the area.

“Two DRG personnel of Chhattisgarh police have been injured in the encounter and are being air evacuated. The firing is still on,” a senior officer said.

The CoBRA team, a special guerrilla and jungle warfare force of the CRPF, and other troops are still undertaking the operation and more details are awaited, they said.

Representative image. Photograph: ANI