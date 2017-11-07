Delhi wakes up to dense smog, flights delayed; NGT slams govt

November 07, 2017 16:19 IST

IMAGE: Morning fog in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

As the national capital reeled under heavy smog, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday took the the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to task and asked them to explain why preventive steps were not taken to control the 'severe' air quality in the region.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar lambasted the state governments for not being prepared in advance to tackle the emergency situation.

The national capital woke up on Tuesday morning to 'severe' air quality under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels breached the permissible standards by multiple times.

The Central Pollution Control Board recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme.

"The ambient air quality is so bad that children are not able to breath properly. Why didn't you not spray water using helicopters as per our direction? You take instructions and inform us day after tomorrow (Thursday)," the bench said.

It asked the state governments to explain why they had not taken preventive and precautionary measures as it was reported earlier that such a situation was likely to arise.

The green panel also directed the CPCB to state what emergency directions it has issued in excercise of its powers to tackle the situation.

The tribunal was hearing a plea for immediate action against the worsening air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region stating that it was an 'environmental emergency' which was affecting children and senior citizens the most.

The plea said that according to CPCB report, post Diwali the ambient air quality of Delhi on October 17, 18 and 19 was found to be 'very poor'.

The plea also said that despite such elaborate orders from the NGT last year, the authorities have slept over it.

Highlighting the increasing number of cars in the city, the plea filed by environment activist Akash Vashishta said it was 'imperative that the government should take a view' with regards to putting a cap on vehicles to reduce air pollution.

The plea has also sought direction to Delhi and the neighbouring states to file a status report with regard to the steps taken to educate people regarding waste burning and the pollution caused by it.

Long delays at Delhi airport as smog hampers visibility

Dense smog hampered visibility at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, affecting flight operations and leading to delays by up to two hours as only one of the three runways could be used.

Sources at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said that due to low visibility on the shorter runway 9/27, they could only use runway 10/28 in the morning.

The third runway 11/29 is shut from today for three days for maintenance.

The official added that the second runway was opened after visibility improved.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department, runway visibility between 7am and 8am was less than 200 metres and improved around 11am.

‘Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, departure delays up to 90 minutes are expected at Delhi airport till 1500 hrs,’ Jet Airways said in a tweet.

‘Flights to and from Delhi may get delayed by up to 2 hrs due (to) runway closure for maintenance,’ Vistara tweeted.

The smog has added to the woes of people flying in and out of Delhi as the airport is operating at 70 per cent of its capacity because of maintenance work on one of its runways.

The airport will be handling 800 flights per hour instead of 1,100 as airlines were told to curtail operations for three days. This means passengers will have fewer flight options to book as well as an increase in demand from travellers.

Delhi smog: CISF issues 9,000 masks to jawans on duty

With the air quality in Delhi getting worse, the Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday ordered issuance of over 9,000 face masks for its personnel deployed to guard the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Delhi Metro and other government ministries and installations.

A senior officer of the paramilitary force said CISF Director General (DG) O P Singh has ordered for the issuance of the masks so that the men and women of the force out in the open, could better combat the severe toxic smog.

A blanket of thick haze enveloped Delhi on Tuesday morning, as pollution levels breached the permissible standards by multiple times.

The rapid fall in air quality and visibility began on Monday evening itself as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze.

By 10 am on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning the intensity of pollution was extreme.

The force had undertaken a similar measure last year too in November when a toxic smog engulfed Delhi.