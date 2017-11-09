Delhi gasps for breath: Odd-even to return; HC bans construction

November 09, 2017 15:46 IST

NHRC issues notices to Centre and governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, saying 'the state cannot leave its citizens to die due to the toxic haze.'

IMAGE: Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves from heavy smog and air pollution in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/ PTI Photo



The odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in Delhi for a five-day period from November 13, city Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The decision comes as air pollution levels spiked in the national capital.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed the government to seriously consider a ban on further construction in the city to the extent possible and implementing the 'odd-even' scheme as a short term measure.

Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates.

Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice -- January 1-15 and April 15-30.

HC issues emergency directions

As the killer 'pea soup fog' continued to engulf the city, the Delhi high court issued a slew of directions to improve air quality, including watering of the roads to minimise dust.

Calling it an 'emergency situation', a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the government to consider the option of 'cloud seeding' to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.

"What we are facing today has already been faced by London. They call it a pea soup fog. It is a killer. Stubble burning is the visible villain in it, but there are other elephants in the room," the bench said.

It said the fog in Delhi was a 'deadly mixture of vehicular pollution, construction and road dust and stubble burning'.

Pea soup, or a pea souper, also called black fog, killer fog or smog is a very thick and often yellowish, greenish or blackish fog caused by air pollution that contains soot particulates and the poisonous gas sulphur dioxide. Such a fog had engulfed London in 1952.

Directions were also issued by the bench to the Delhi Traffic Police to ensure there is no vehicular congestion on the roads and provide masks to the personnel on duty.

The bench also ordered the Union environment secretary to hold a meeting in the next three days of the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to work out a joint short-term plan to bring down air pollution.

The bench issued the directions, after senior advocate and amicus curiae Kailash Vasdev told the court that emergent steps were required to improve the air quality in the city.

The court also took on record the steps proposed to be taken by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee after a meeting held with the Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday.

The proposed steps include quadrupling of parking fees in the city, ban on entry of trucks except those carrying essential commodities, prohibition on construction activities, increasing the services of Metro and DTC, cleaning of roads, banning brick-kilns and stopping of use of fire-wood and coal in hotels, DPCC's lawyer Sanjeev Ralli told the court.

The bench, however, did not agree with the quadrupling of the parking fees.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation initiated by it to curb air pollution in the national capital. It has been issuing directions time-to-time in this regard.

NHRC notices to Centre, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on 'toxic haze'

The National Human Rights Commission has sent notices to the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in view of 'life-threatening' pollution levels.

The NHRC on Thursday criticised authorities for not taking proper steps to tackle the 'hazard', amounting to violation of right to life and health.

The rights panel sought reports within two weeks from different Union ministries and the three governments on 'effective steps' being taken and proposed to tackle the situation.

'The state cannot leave its citizens to die due to the toxic haze,' it said in a statement.

Notices were issued to the secretaries of the Union ministries of environment, health and highways and road transport along with the chief secretaries of the governments of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The commission said it had taken a serious view of the 'life-threatening' pollution in the Delhi-NCR.

'It is apparent that the authorities concerned have not taken proper steps throughout the year to tackle this hazard, which is amounting to violation of the right to life and health of the residents in the region,' the NHRC observed.

The panel said it expected the health secretary to give details about the preparedness of government hospitals and other agencies to attend to those affected by pollution and steps taken to create awareness among the public.

It said there was an immediate need for effective action by agencies at the Centre and states.

Proper implementation of environmental laws was necessary, the statement said.

'There is a need for an effective study by experts and proper implementation of their recommendations, including short-term and long-term measures. There is also a need for preventive medical check-ups for the people,' the panel said.

The NHRC also observed that almost every newspaper and TV channel was running stories on the subject. The toxic smog in the city had become 'an annual health hazard', particularly, at a time when the winters were about to start.

Several reasons were mentioned, including pollution caused by the vehicles, particularly trucks and heavy vehicles running on diesel, dust participles due to construction work going in and around the Delhi-NCR, burning of stubble by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, the 'calm wind condition' and high humidity, which were beyond human control, it said.

Proposals of alternative roads to link the highways to avoid entry of the heavy vehicles inside the cities were being contemplated but 'no effective steps' in this regard were taken yet, it said.

'It is further mentioned that the air quality in the world's most polluted capital city plunged to levels likened to smoking at least 50 cigarettes in a single day. One of the news websites reports that the situation is the worst, as it has touched the 1,000 mark on the air quality index, in certain parts of Delhi,' the NHRC statement said.